2 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter (Ld)

Srinagar, April 9 (IANS) Two terrorists were killed in an encounter at Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, officials said.

Police said the encounter was still continuing.

The identity of the two killed terrorists was being ascertained, said the officials.

The gunfight between the terrorists and security forces took place on Friday morning after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.