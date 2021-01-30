2 terrorists surrender in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 30 (IANS) Two armed militants have surrendered during an encounter in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, officials said.
The gun battle took place late Friday in Lelhar area. Two AK-47 rifles were recovered from them.
The gunfight between terrorists and security forces began after a cordon and search operation in the area was launched on the basis of specific information about militant presence.
As the security forces zeroed in on the hideout, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
"Both terrorists surrendered along with their AK-47 rifles before senior officers of police and security forces. One terrorist who was injured in encounter has been shifted to hospital for medical treatment," police said.
