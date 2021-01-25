2 T'gana cops to be awarded President's Police medal

Twelve police officers from Telangana would also receive the Police Medal (PM) for meritorious service.

Hyderabad, Jan 25 (IANS) Hyderabad's Additional Commissioner of Police (ASP), Shikha Goel, and Inspector General of Police, N. Shiva Shankar Reddy, have been chosen for the President's Police Medal (PPM) for their distinguished service on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Shikha Goel is the Addition Commissioner of Police (crime and SIT) and is in-charge of SHE Teams and Bharosa centres. The IPS officer, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, started her career in 1994 as an ASP in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shiva Shankar Reddy is the Inspector General of Police for Nizamabad range.

The 12 officers selected for Police Medal are: Rajesh Kumar (Inspector General of Police, Counter Intelligence Cell); Sharfuddin Siddiqui Mohammed (Commandant, incharge Deputy Inspector General of Police, TSSP Battalions); Kandukuri Narsing Rao (Deputy Superintendent of Police, office of Superintendent of Police, Nirmal); Suryanarayana Somagani (Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)); Govardhan Thanneru (Assistant Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad), Ramesh Gunja (Deputy Assault Commander, ADGP, operations, Greyhounds); M. Uddav (Police Constable, 13th battalion, TSSP, Mancheriyal); Brungi Goverdhan (Sub-Inspector of Police, Inspector General of Police, Intelligence Department); Karunakar Reddy Kothapally (Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, CCS); Mohan Raju Batturaju (Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspector, 13th battalion, TSSP); Mohan Reddy Devulapally (Police Constable, office of IGP, Intelligence) and Mohammed Nayeemuddin (Police Constable, Office of IGP, intelligence).

