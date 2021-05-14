2 TN cops lose life even after both shots of vaccine

With the passing away of these two officers, the total number of policemen who have lost their lives since the second wave of Covid has risen to 12 in Chennai.

While Easwaran was the ACP attached to the Pallavaram police station passed away on Thursday night, Ravi lost his life on Wednesday night.

Chennai, May 14 (IANS) Assistant Commissioner of Police, Easwaran, 52, and Special Sub Inspector, Ravi, 57, lost their lives in the fight against Covid.

Both the officers have taken the two doses of vaccine.

Easwaran who joined the Tamil Nadu police in 1996 as Sub Inspector was promoted to the post of Assistant Commissioner and was attached with the Pallavaram police station. He had complained of breathlessness on May 3 and was tested positive and admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

He was admitted to the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy on May 6 after his condition worsened.

Ravi who was attached to the Valsaravakkam police station fell ill on May 5 and was subsequently tested Covid positive. He was admitted to a private hospital at Mogappair where he died on Wednesday night.

The Chennai city police commissioner Shankar Jawal paid his last respects to the deceased policemen and announced that a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each would be given to those policemen who dies of Covid-19.

The commissioner also said that he has created a corpus fund for treatment of Covid positive policemen in private hospitals.

--IANS

aal/in