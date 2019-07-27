2 trains cancelled, 3 short-terminated, 9 diverted due to watelogging in Mumbai division

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): The Central Railway on Saturday informed that two trains stand cancelled, nine trains have been diverted and three trains were short-terminated due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai division of the zone.



"Train number 11009 CSMT Mumbai - Pune Sinhagad Express and train number 17411 CSMT Mumbai - Kolhapur Mahalakshmi Express have been cancelled for journey date of July 27," a release by Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway said.

"Three trains were short terminated. Train number 17032 Hyderabad - CSMT Mumbai Express for July 27 is short terminated at Pune and will run as train number 17031 CSMT Mumbai - Hyderabad Express with departure from Pune to Hyderabad on July 27. Two other trains from CSMT Mumbai were short terminated at Pune and Nasik respectively and will run from there on July 27 to Chennai and Bhusaval respectively," the release added.

Nine trains on the affected route in the region were diverted through alternative routes by the Central Railways. (ANI)

