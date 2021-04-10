2 US warships to pass through Turkey's straits next week

Ankara, April 10 (IANS) Two US warships will pass through Turkey's straits to the Black Sea next week, a Foreign Ministry official said.
"A notice was sent to us 15 days ago through diplomatic channels that two US warships would pass toward the Black Sea in line with the Montreux Convention," the official said in a statement on Friday.
"According to the information we have got, the ships would go to the Black Sea separately on April 14 and 15," it said, adding that the vessels are expected to return on May 4 and 5, reports Xinhua news agency.
The 1936 Montreux Convention, which gives Turkey control over the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits, restricts the access of warships and guarantees the free passage of civilian vessels.
