2-week complete lockdown begins in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 10 (ANI): As the two-week complete lockdown began in Tamil Nadu on Monday, Chennai witnessed empty roads and low footfall of people on the streets.



Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced a 'complete lockdown' for two weeks from May 10 to control the spread of the disease.

Following the lockdown curbs, only those who had important work were seen on roads. Police officials were also seen at checking points ensuring no one is out without any important work.

The shops in the city remained closed and only essential item shops continue to function as the city witnessed low footfall.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office on Saturday, the lockdown will come into effect at 4 am on May 10 and will be in force till 4 am on May 24. In order to help people prepare for the lockdown, all shops and establishments are being allowed to stay open from 6 am to 9 pm on May 8 (Saturday) and May 9 (Sunday), it said.

As per the statement, all shops except those selling grocery, vegetables, meat, and fish are banned from operations and are allowed to function only from 6 am till noon.

It stated that TASMAC liquor shops will remain fully shut during the lockdown period. "Only takeaways and parcel services will be allowed in restaurants. Tea shops are allowed to be open only till 12 noon. Those staying in hotels will have to be served food in their rooms," read the statement. (ANI)

