2-wheelers exempt from odd-even, Rs 4K fine on violations

Holding a press conference here on Thursday, Kejriwal said violators of the scheme will have to be pay Rs 4,000 -- a hike of Rs 2,000 from the last one in 2016.

Giving a concession on two-wheelers, Kejriwal said they would be exempted from the road rotation scheme.

Kejriwal said he and his Ministers would not be exempted from the scheme.

"Delhi Cabinet Ministers and the Chief Minister will have to follow the Odd-Even rules," he said, adding that the Chief Ministers of other states are also expected to follow the scheme when in Delhi.

However, the President, Vice President, Prime Minister and other Union Ministers would be exempted from the Odd-Even scheme, he said. The Delhi government is doing the road-rationing in an effort to curb the pollution. During the odd dates, vehicles with registration numbers ending with odd digits will be allowed to move. And during the even dates, vehicles with registration numbers ending with even numbers will be allowed to move on the roads.