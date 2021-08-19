2 women among 7 held for drug trafficking in Kerala

Kochi, Aug 19 (IANS) In a joint operation launched by the Customs and the Excise Department, a gang of seven, including two women, were taken into custody here on Thursday in connection with a drug trafficking racket.

Drugs worth Rs one crore were seized from them, said officials.

According to the agencies which worked together to nab the gang, they found out the modus operandi of this gang was to transport drugs from Chennai and Pondicherry in luxury cars.