Star javelin thrower Chopra has been through a lot in the last couple of years. Yet he has kept himself motivated and made a successful comeback
Currently, the US is planning to export up to 80 million vaccines to other countries.
The actress returns as Suhani Gujral, a social media influencer whose character bore shades of grey in season one.For Hrithik Roshan, Tuesday is 'My Dance Day' | Shanaya Kapoor's belly dance stuns Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda
Madhuri looks like a dream in this pic!Manoj Bajpayee celebrates 20 years of Aks | Urvashi Rautela: Got help from Randeep Hooda for my Inspector Avinash role