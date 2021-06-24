2-year-old girl gets Covaxin trial jab in UP

Kanpur Dehat (Uttar Pradesh), June 24 (IANS) In a major development, a two-year-and-8-month-old girl has been administered the Covid vaccine in Kanpur Dehat during the ongoing trial of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on children.

The girl is the daughter of a doctor in Kanpur Dehat.

The spokesperson of the Prakhar hospital, where the girl was vaccinated, said on Thursday that around five children, including three girls and two boys, in the age group of 2-6 years were given the vaccine at the hospital in Kanpur.