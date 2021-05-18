20-bed wards in every medical college of state for treatment of Black Fungus: Haryana Health Min

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 18 (ANI): Haryana Health Minister on Tuesday said that twenty-beds wards have been arranged for the treatment of Black Fungus infection in every medical college of the state.



"Twenty beds have been arraged for the treatmenmt of Black Fungus infection in every medical college of the state. Civil hospitals have been told to refer such cases to medical colleges upon detection. All facility have been arranged there," Vij told media.

The Haryana government on Tuesday formed regulations called, "The Haryana Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021".

"If it is not followed, action will be taken against the guilty/ institution as per the section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897," Chief Minister Khattar tweeted in Hindi.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma. (ANI)

