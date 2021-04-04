20 dead in Indonesia flash floods, landslides

Jakarta, April 4 (IANS) At least 20 people were killed, nine others injured and five reported missing as flash floods and landslides struck Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province on Sunday, the National Disaster Management Agency said.
The natural disaster took place in Flores Timur district at about 1 a.m., Xinhua news agency quoted Raditya Jati, spokesman of the National Disaster Management Agency, as saying.
The disaster buried dozens of houses, swept away several others and destroyed a bridge, he said.
All the wounded persons are being treated in nearby health clinics, the spokesman said in a statement.
The meteorology and geophysics agency has forecast heavy downpours, strong winds and huge waves within a week.
--IANS
