20 dead in Indonesia flash floods, landslides

Jakarta, April 4 (IANS) At least 20 people were killed, nine others injured and five reported missing as flash floods and landslides struck Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province on Sunday, the National Disaster Management Agency said.

The natural disaster took place in Flores Timur district at about 1 a.m., Xinhua news agency quoted Raditya Jati, spokesman of the National Disaster Management Agency, as saying.