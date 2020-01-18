20 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) At least 20 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to fog in several parts of Northern India, railway officials said on Saturday.

A senior Northern Railway official said that Puri-New Delhi Purushottan Express and Sealdah-Amritsar Express were running behind schedule by 5 hours.

Even Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express and Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express were delayed by 4 hours and 30 minutes, Rewa-Anand Vihar Rewa Express was running behind its schedule by 4 hours.

Bhagalpur-Anabd Bihar Vikramshila Express, Katihar-Amritsar Express, Manduadih-New Delhi Shivganga Express and Raxaul-Anand Bihar Sadbhaeana Express were delayed by 3 hours, the official added. On Friday, at least 12 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to dense fog in several parts of Northern India. aks/sdr/