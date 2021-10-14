20 DU colleges to get principals soon (IANS Impact)

The Assistant Registrar (Colleges) of Delhi University has issued a circular to the Chairperson and Governing Body of the colleges for appointments to academic and non-academic posts, including principal, in the colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi.

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The University of Delhi's new Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh has issued orders to fill vacant posts after the matter came to his notice.

There are more than 20 colleges in Delhi University which have no permanent principals. These are all Delhi government funded colleges. The term of the governing body of these colleges has also ended on September 13.

Colleges of Delhi University that do not have permanent principals are Sri Aurobindo College, Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) Motilal Nehru College, Motilal Nehru College (Evening) Satyavati College, Satyavati College (Evening) Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, Vivekananda College, Bharati College, Indira Gandhi Sports College, Maharaja Agrasen College, Rajdhani College, Deendayal Upadhyay College, Acharya Narendra Dev College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Gargi College, Kamala Nehru College, Shivaji College. Apart from this, the principal of Bhimrao Ambedkar College is retiring this month.

In the circular issued on Wednesday evening, the concerned colleges have been asked to take immediate steps to issue advertisements approved by the university. Guidelines have already been given to colleges regarding advertisements and filling up of posts.

The circular has also said that the roster register of academic posts should be prepared and passed. After completing the recruitment advertisement process, the college will formally apply to the university for an expert panel for appointments.

The circular said that if an acting or officiating principal is employed in any college, then necessary steps should be taken at the earliest to fill those posts on a regular basis.

Teachers have expressed concern over the absence of a governing body in 28 colleges funded by the Delhi government. Due to the absence of a Governing Body, the work of colleges is getting affected and no appointment on academic and non-academic posts is being made.

Delhi Teachers Association President Dr Hansraj Suman has said, "all this is happening very quickly because the Ministry of Education had in a circular dated August 24, 2021 asked to fill the backlog posts of teachers within a year in a mission mode."

According to him, "due to non-permanent appointment on the posts of principals, the appointment of assistant professors is also not being done in these colleges. Similarly, the posts of principals of more than 20 colleges are lying vacant due to non-appointments for a long time. The Ministry of Education and UGC are writing repeatedly to fill these posts. Recently, the new Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh has issued instructions to fill up the posts of Principal, Teachers and Non-Academics immediately after taking charge."

