20 injured in demonstration near Gaza-Israel border

Witnesses said that hundreds of protesters on Wednesday threw homemade hand grenades at the Israeli army jeeps that were patrolling the border area, adding the soldiers fired teargas to disperse them, reports Xinhua news agency.

Gaza, Aug 26 (IANS) At least 20 Palestinians protesters were injured during a demonstration near the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel protest against the ongoing blockade imposed on the coastal enclave since 2007.

Palestinian medics said that of the 20 injured, three were shot and taken to the hospital.

On Wednesday, leaders of Palestinian factions, including the Islamic Hamas Movement, called on the people to demonstrate near the borders with Israel against Israel's rejection to ease the tightened blockade, allow the entry of financial aid and construction materials.

Earlier in the day, spokesman of the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a statement that Osama Id'eih, 32, died in a hospital due to a critical injury he sustained on August 21 during a clash on the borders with Israel.

The demonstration on Wednesday is the second in less than a week.

Observers have expressed deep concerns that the current escalation of violence between the Palestinians and Israel in the Gaza Strip may lead to another wave of tension.

The tension between the two sides which lasted for 11 days and ended on May 21 left more than 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis dead.

--IANS

ksk/