20 injured in Thai chemical factory blast

The strong explosion occurred at around 3 a.m. in the plastic foam producing factory in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan and caused a massive fire, Xinhua news agency quoted local media report as saying.

Bangkok, July 5 (IANS) At least 20 people were injured on Monday during an explosion and subsequent fire at a chemical factory close to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, according to authorities.

It is suspected that the blast might have been triggered by some 20 tonnes of chemical substances stored in the plant.

The blast led to the injury of at least 20 factory workers as well as residents, and brought grave damage to 10 factories and the residential area nearby.

The local government has ordered mandatory evacuation for all residents and businesses in a 5-km radius of the plant.

The fire has largely been contained, but officials have yet to investigate the cause of the explosion, as well as damages.

--IANS

ksk/