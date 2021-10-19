20 inmates of Kalyan's Adharwadi Jail in Maharashtra tested positive

Kalyan (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI): 20 inmates of Kalyan's Adharwadi Jail in Maharashtra were tested positive, informed Jail authorities.



The inmates of Adharwadi Jail were later admitted to Thane Civil Hospital, said Ankush Sadafule, Superintendent of Jail.

Out of the testing of 150 inmates, 20 were tested positive for COVID-19.

All the inmates who tested positive are new prisoners in the Adharwadi Jail.

Maharashtra reported 1,485 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Monday.

As per the health bulletin, the state recorded 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,39,816. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 2.12 per cent.

India reported 13,596 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 230 days. (ANI)

