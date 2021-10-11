20 IPS officers to camp in sensitive UP districts

The officers will reach out to farmers and dissuade them from joining the agitation.

Lucknow, Oct 11 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has deputed 20 IPS officers as nodal heads of sensitive districts in wake of the nationwide bandh called by farmers on October 18 in protest against the deaths of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Additional DG, law and order, Prashant Kumar said that the leave of all officers in the state have been cancelled till October 18.

In villages that have the presence of prominent farmer leaders, senior officials will meet and establish a communication.

The 20 IPS officers include ADG Lucknow zone S.N. Sabat and IG Lucknow range Laxmi Singh. Both will camp in Lakhimpur Kheri.

In Bahraich, ADG Gorakhpur zone Akhil Kumar, DIG Devipatan Rakesh Singh, and Superintendent of Police (SP) - PAC Bareilly Ashutosh Shukla will be stationed.

Inspector General Meerut range Praveen Kumar will be stationed at Ghaziabad. DIG Railways Satyendra Kumar Singh will be in Shamli. In Pilibhit, IG Bareilly Range Ramit Sharma, SP UP 112, Ajay Pal, and ASP Anil Kumar Jha from the DGP headquarters will be stationed.

DIG, EOW, Hiralal has been asked to camp in Muzaffarnagar and DIG Vigilance L.R. Kumar will be stationed in Amroha.

In Shahjahanpur, DIG Ravi Shankar Chabbi and ASP Ram Suresh have been deputed.

Special security measures are in place for Tuesday when the 'antim ardas' of the farmers who died in the October 3 incident in Lakhimpur takes place.

The post death rituals are being collectively held on a large-scale and farmers from several districts are expected to attend the event.

--IANS

amita/dpb