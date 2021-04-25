20 isolation coaches for Covid-hit at Bhopal railway station

The isolation coaches have been installed at platform number six of the Bhopal railway station by the Railway Division.

Bhopal, April 25 (IANS) Efforts are being made to provide better treatment facilities to coronavirus-infected patients with 20 isolation coaches, comprising 292 beds, readied by the Railways in Bhopal.

These isolation coaches are meant for patients with mild Covid-19 symptoms or from those families where three or more persons are infected. All health facilities will be made available to such patients by admitting them to these coaches so that they recover fast.

Bhopal Additional Collector, Umrao Singh Marawi, said that in these isolation coaches, Covid patients who have less space in their houses and comprise more family members will be admitted for treatment. All health facilities will be provided by railway doctors and staff working full time. Arrangements for other facilities, including food, have also been ensured.

