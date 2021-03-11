20 killed, 24 injured in fire at Egypt clothing factory

Cairo, March 12 (IANS) At least 20 people were killed and 24 others wounded on Thursday as a massive fire engulfed a four-story clothing factory in Egypt's El Obour city, north of Cairo, according to a statement of the Qalyubia province.

It added that 15 fire engines and 10 ambulances hurried to the scene, including some from the nearby provinces of Cairo and Sharqiya, Xinhua news agency reported.