  4. 20 killed in fire at COVID-19 hospital in Iraq

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Jul 13th, 2021, 03:25:07hrs
Fire breaks out at COVID-19 Imam Al-Hussein Hospital in southern Iraq (Photo Credit - Arab News)

Baghdad [Iraq], July 13 (ANI): At least 20 people were killed on Tuesday (local time) when a fire broke out at COVID-19 Imam Al-Hussein Hospital in southern Iraq.

The fire broke inside an isolation centre of COVID-19 hospital in the southern Iraqi Dhi Qar governorate, reported Arab News.
"Fire breaks out inside an isolation centre for people infected with COVID19 at Imam Al-Hussein Hospital in the southern Iraqi Dhi Qar governorate," tweeted Arab News.
The Interior Ministry said in a statement that "civil defence teams are battling a fire accident in the centre of Dhi Qar governorate inside Imam Al-Hussein Hospital."
Authorities are evacuating patients. More details are awaited. (ANI)

