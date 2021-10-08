20 lakh houses in eastern UP to get PNG connections

In this regard, the Central government and the Uttar Pradesh government are going to provide PNG connections to about 20 lakh families of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow, Oct 8 (IANS) People of eastern Uttar Pradesh will no longer have to bring LPG cylinders to meet their demand for cooking gas because the state government is preparing to supply gas to their kitchens through pipes.

According to the government spokesman, a plan to lay a 2,050 km long gas pipeline from Haldia in West Bengal to Jagdishpur in Uttar Pradesh is already underway. The state government has started work on this scheme with the support of the Centre. The PNG connections will also be economical and secure.

With the availability of the PNG connection, people will get rid of the problem of carrying LPG cylinders as well as ruling out the possibility of shortage.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently started the supply of PNG through a pipeline in Gorakhpur by providing connections to 101 people.

The chief minister had said that PNG would be cheaper than conventional gas cylinders and save around 35-40 per cent of the consumers' money. Along with this, the problem of carrying gas cylinders will also end.

He had said, "You will be billed for whatever you consume. There will be no complaint of gas theft and there will be no shortage."

--IANS

amita/dpb