20 soldiers killed in Afghanistan's western Farah province

Balablok [Afghanistan], May 03 (ANI/Xinhua): Twenty soldiers lost lives as militants attacked a military post in Balablok district of the western Farah province on Monday, deputy to provincial council Khair Mohammad Norzai said.



The Taliban dug a tunnel to a military post in Balablok district and detonated it in the wee hours of Monday, Norzai told Xinhua, noting that the casualties could be higher as there were gunshots after the blast.

In the meantime, governor of Farah province Taj Mohammad Jahed confirmed the incident and said it took place in Shiwan area of the restive Balablok district after the militants exploded a military checkpoint early Monday killing six soldiers and another went missing.

Jahed said the attacking Taliban fled away after suffering casualties and leaving 10 fighters dead and injured on the ground.

However, Masoud Bakhtawar, a former member of Farah provincial council, said 30 soldiers who were present at the army base were all killed in the blast.

Police or army officials in Farah province are yet to comment. (ANI/Xinhua)

