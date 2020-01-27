  1. Sify.com
  4. 20 students injured in bus accident in Tamil Nadu

Last Updated: Mon, Jan 27, 2020 12:17 hrs

Twenty students were injured in a bus accident in Madurai (Tamil Nadu) on Monday. Photo/ANI

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Twenty students were injured after their school bus met with an accident near Poonjuthi in Madurai on Monday.
The incident took place during the early hours when the students were on their way to school. As per visuals from the spot, the vehicle appeared to have skidded off the road.


The injured students, who hail from Melur and Tirubuvanam in Madurai, are undergoing treatment at Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital.
A case has been registered by the Tirubuvanam Police over the matter and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

