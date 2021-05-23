20 Taliban terrorists, 8 security personnel killed in Afghanistan's Baghlan

Baghlan [Afghanistan], May 23 (ANI): At least 20 Taliban terrorists, including Amrullah, the designated district governor of Taliban for the district, were killed in Afghan forces operations in Baghlan on Friday night.



Apart from the terrorists, eight members of the Afghan forces also lost their lives in the attack by the Taliban on their outposts in Guzargah-e-Noor district in Baghlan, Tolonews reported, citing two sources from security agencies.

"20 Taliban including Amrullah, the designated district governor of Taliban for the district, were killed in Afghan forces air and ground operations in Guzargah-e-Noor, Julga and Baghlan-e-Jadid districts of Baghlan on Friday night," the Defense Ministry statement said.

Khaama Press reported that the Ministry of Defense on Saturday stated that at least 92 Taliban terrorists were killed and 48 others were wounded in eight provinces over the past 24 hours.

Deputy Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense Fawad Aman said: "Afghan National Defense and Security launched offensive operations in Laghman, Maidan Wardak, Sar-e-Pul, Logar, Balkh, Helmand, Baghlan, and Takhar provinces."

According to Aman, the Taliban faced heavy retaliation from government forces and many of the group's members were killed.

The news agency also mentioned that some reports indicate that in Baghlan 20 Taliban militants including the group's designated district governor were killed in operations. (ANI)

