20 urban local bodies in Tripura to go polls on Nov 25

The five year terms of the AMC and other civic bodies expired on December 20 last year but the BJP-led Tripura government did not conduct the elections due to Covid-19 pandemic, triggering controversy.

Agartala, Oct 22 (IANS) Elections to the 20 urban local bodies in Tripura, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), would be held on November 25, officials said on Friday.

Announcing the polling schedule, State Election Commissioner Manik Lal Dey said the stipulated notification for the elections would be issued on October 27 and the last date of filing nomination would be November 3.

The counting of votes will be held on November 28.

Dey said that the elections would be held for 334 seats in the 20 ULBs with 157 seats reserved for the women.

There are a total of 5,94,772 eligible voters, of which 3,00,777 females outnumber their 2,93,979 male counterparts. There are 16 transgender voters.

The elections would be held through the Electronic Voting Machines and maintaining all the Covid protocols.

