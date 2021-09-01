20-year-old who shot dead four family members arrested

Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma told the media that accused Abhishek, who shot dead his father Pradeep and other family members, was arrested on Tuesday evening.

Chandigarh, Sep 1 (IANS) A 20-year-old was arrested for shooting dead his father, mother, sister, and maternal grandmother in Haryana's Rohtak town last week, police said on Wednesday. The motive behind the heinous crime is yet to be known.

"Abhishek's behaviour, and his financial and other issues could be the reasons behind the crime. But the exact reason is yet to be known," he said.

"We will reconstruct the crime scene and recover the weapon used in the crime."

Sharma said the involvement of other people, including Abhishek's friends or family members, in the crime is under investigation.

He said the accused has been changing his statements frequently. During investigation, it was found that the accused visited a hotel before and after the murders. "The role of his friend who was staying at the hotel is also being examined."

Property dealer Pradeep, wife Babli and mother-in-law Roshni died on the spot, while daughter Tamanna succumbed to her injuries in a hospital.

