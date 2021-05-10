200-bed Covid isolation centre opened in Hyderabad

The facility has been set up in collaboration with the NAC, the International Association for Human Values (IAHMC), the Cyberabad police, the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Hyderabad, May 10 (IANS) A 200-bedded Covid isolation centre was inaugurated on Monday at the NAC Dormitory, Art of Living Foundation, near Hitex in Hyderabad's Madhapur.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and Legislative Council member K. Kavitha inaugurated the facility in the presence of Serliingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar and SCSC Secretary General Krishna Yedula.

Kavitha stated that the Telangana government is working on strengthening the medical services in the state.

Sajjanar mentioned that the 200-bed facility is equipped with oxygen concentrators and necessary Covid medical equipment. The District Collector has allocated medical staff compromising duty doctors and staff nurses.

Free breakfast, lunch and dinner is arranged for the patients. Recreational facilities like meditation and other activities are also planned for the patients in a relaxed environment to help recuperate them faster.

This facility is annexed to the Kondapur Area Hospital and linked to the Covid Control Room. Any one who wishes to avail the services of this facility may reach out to 9490617440 (Cyberabad Covid Control Room).

--IANS

ms/vd