200-bed SidDha centre for Covid patients opened in Madurai

It is the second Siddha treatment centre in Madurai after the first one with 108 beds was set up at the Yadava College in the city.

Chennai, May 17 (IANS) The Municipal Administration Minister in the Tamil Nadu government, K.N. Nehru, on Monday inaugurated a 200-bed Siddha treatment centre for Covid-19 patients at the premises of the American College in Madurai.

The latest centre has been jointly set up by the Madurai Corporation, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industries and the American College administration.

Corporation officials said that only patients with minor symptoms will be treated at this centre. Five Siddha doctors would take turns to treat the patients and would be available round-the-clock. Other than Siddha medicines, yoga and breathing exercises will also be taught at the centre.

Siddha is a traditional medicine system originating in south India and it is one of the oldest medical systems in the country. The Ministry of AYUSH under the government of India regulates training in Siddha medicine.

However, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the apex body of 3.5 lakh allopathic doctors in the country, had slammed the Centre's decision to allow AYUSH medicines to be used for the treatment of Covid patients.

The IMA had even asked Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan as to how many of his friends and colleagues got treated under AYUSH protocols.

