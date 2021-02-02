200 musicians come together to mark 174th Thyagaraja Aradhana

Celebrating the late composer, the musicians gave a rendition in chorus, of his pancharathna kritis.

Thanjavur, Feb 2 (IANS) Adhering to Covid protocols such as social distancing, as many as 200 musicians gathered on Tuesday at saint-composer Thyagaraja's samadhi for the 174th Thyagaraja Aradhana event. The samadhi (memorial) is located in Thiruvaiaru of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district.

The Aradhana began at 8 am, with rendition of mangala isai.

Earlier, a portrait of the saint was taken in procession to his samadhi from Thyagaraja Kutir and a special puja (prayer) was held.

The 174th Thyagaraja Aradhana culminated at 11 am, with an Anjaneyar procession.

Born in 1767 at Thiruvarur, the legendary composer moved to Thiruvaiyaru and continued to live there and composed a large number of kritis praising Lord Rama.

Thyagaraja breathed his last in 1847.

