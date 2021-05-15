2,000 Uttarakhand cops contracted COVID-19 so far

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 15 (ANI): As many as 2,000 Uttarakhand Police personnel have contracted coronavirus so far as the state battles the second wave of the pandemic.



"At present, the number of police personnel infected in the state has exceeded 2000. Among the COVID-infected personnel, there are 1,800 such patients who have had double doses of vaccine, 200 policemen who have not been able to get double dose yet," Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said.

In Dehradun district, 300 cops are infected with the virus, 235 in Udham Singh Nagar and 222 in Haridwar district.

Uttarakhand has reported 5,775 cases in the last 24 hours, making 79379 the total number of cases in the state. The coronavirus recovery rate in Uttarakhand is 67.98 per cent, as per the official health bulletin by the Uttarakhand government. (ANI)

