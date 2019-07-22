2008 Malegaon blast case: Bombay HC adjourns hearing in plea seeking video recording of proceedings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Monday adjourned for two weeks the hearing in the application moved by Sameer Kulkarni, an accused in Malegaon blast case, seeking video recording of the proceedings in the trial court.

A division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharti Dangre passed the order in this regard.



Besides Kulkarni, BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Ajay Rahirkar and Sudhakar Chaturvedi are also accused in the case.

They have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The charges have been framed under Sections 16 (committing terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA and Sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the IPC.

As many as six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008. (ANI)

