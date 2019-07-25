2008 Malegaon blast case: Bombay HC directs NIA to place proceedings on record

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Bombay High Court directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to place on record the day to day proceedings of the Malegaon 2008 blast case prosecution case within two weeks.

The order was passed on application of one of the accused Samir Kulkarni in the case on July 22.

Besides Kulkarni, BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Prasad Purohit are also accused in the case.



They have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The charges include sections 16 (committing terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA and sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the IPC.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008. (ANI)

