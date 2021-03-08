2021 International Women's Day: Gifting Guide

1. Gaia Quinoa: Stay active and energetic with healthy and easy to make quinoa. Quinoa is a healthy source of carbs and a complete protein, rich in nutrients, cholesterol free, easy to digest, low in fat, and has a low GI rating. One can add quinoa in their daily diet. Quick to make meal, Quinoa is very simple to cook. Simply boil it with water or vegetable broth, and consume it as a substitute for rice and other grains. You can even prepare a delicious salad using it by tossing in some vegetables on the top.

Price: Rs 275 of 500gm pack, available in stores

2. Rage Coffee: To bring instant energy and smile on her face a flavourful cup of instant coffee at home does the job. Rage has come up with some exotic coffee flavours which your lady can enjoy by staying in. This gift box has 4 flavours - Irish Hazelnut, Butterscotch Delight, Creme Caramel, Vanilla Punch along with a coffee shot which will elevate your taste buds. These are vegan and gluten-free and don't contain any added preservatives, sugar or colourant. A unique aromatic blend of herbs & caffeine with clean flavours, no bitterness and no acid reflux.

Price: Rs 1799 Discounted Rate of Rs 1299, available on ragecoffee.com

3. Myprotein Dosa Mix: Identifying accurately that Indian households by the millions turn to the humble dosa as a quick and easy breakfast fix, Myprotein has given it the added benefit of a protein boost. This one-of-a-kind mix, is the perfect healthy breakfast option in line with local taste palates. Containing 26g protein per 100g, create healthy and delicious dosas which are packed with protein. Make your breakfast a high protein breakfast and kick start your day. It's the perfect way to complete your daily protein intake.

Price: Rs 250, available on www.myprotein.co.in

4. PVR Popmagic: A microwave popcorn made with 100 per cent whole grain premium quality corn imported from the USA, is a perfect snack that goes with every mood or occasion. Not only this product has no artificial ingredients but it is also gluten free.

Price: Rs 69 onwards, available at PVR.



5. ORCO Organic Almonds: ORCO's Organic Almonds' every chunk is handpicked and cultivated through the organic farming procedures to serve the benefit of each nutrient they possess. Known for the treatment for Alzheimer's disease, they are also helpful for arthritis, diabetes, and many more ailments. Thus making the best snack to have in a diet.



Price: Rs 1100, available in stores and orco.in

6. Chocolate Mint Herbal Tea: VAHDAM India's has launched a Women's Day Limited Edition Blend -- Chocolate Mint Herbal Tea. It is a holistic potion that will fortify the insides and balance unsettled hormones. Delicious and refreshing, it's a blend mindfully curated for flourishing female health.

Price: Rs. 499 for 100 grams, available online

7. CELESTE Tea: To celebrate the energetic, nurturing spirit of the woman, CELESTE - a new homegrown label for artisanal teas presents luxurious gift box offerings that make the perfect gift for Women's Day. One can select from a range of sophisticated, luxurious gift boxes such as Blooming Allure, Ambrosial Montage, Elixir. Selection, Green Melange, Symphony and Desire.



Price: Rs 1999 onwards, available at www.celes-te.com

Beauty

1. Skinella Face Sheet Masks: Skinella's newly launched face sheet masks are full of goodness infused with the power of superfoods available in three different variants, Manuka Honey and Vitamin C Radiance Boost Face Mask, Fig and Green Maple Deep Nourishing Sheet Mask, Apple Seed and Tangerine Deep Cleansing Sheet Mask. The serum sheet masks are made with 100 per cent biodegradable cellulose sheets making them eco-friendly.

Price: Rs 99, available at www.skinella.com

2. SkinQ hamper: Choose from their DIY kits for dehydrated skin, tanned/dull skin or acne/oily prone skin. The brand also has a line-up of exciting products for the year 2021 including their Lip Kit for Pigmented & Dry Lips & the Body Peel off Kit.

Price: On request, available online

3. THE BODY SHOP HEALTHYLOOKING SKIN CARROT COLLECTION: This women's day pamper the special lady in your life with The Body Shop exquisite gift hampers. Gifts are 100 per cent vegetarian, made with fairly traded, animal cruelty-free ingredients and packed sustainably.

Price: 2315, available at all stores of The Body Shop and www.thebodyshop.in

4. Black Obsidian Roller & Gua Sha Facial Combo: MyPoojaBox has expanded operations into curated festive gifting and home decor segment as well, with all the items under one roof. You can choose this combo product on offer to gift to your mother, sister or lover.

Price: Rs 2499, available on www.mypoojabox.in

5. Green Foliage (Vitamin C range) gift box: This gift set generates a total splash of better health on your skin. This gift set comes with the double benefit of Vitamin C, E & HA Serum and Foaming Face wash that hydrates and rejuvenates your skin making it brighter with a natural glow.

Price: Rs. 1743, available online

6. GO Smooth Hair Shampoo + Conditioner Combo: Formulated with hyaluronic acid, mango butter, and olive extracts, St. Botanica GO Smooth Hair Shampoo and Conditioner Combo will help make hair smoother and lustrous with time. The formulation will help hair fight back with the required shine and make them softer with time.



Price: Rs. 798, available online.

7. Forest Essential Gift Box: This Forest Essentials gift box encapsulates body care essentials, which are enveloped with a fragrant blend that leaves the skin lightly scented with captivating floral notes. The Silkening Shower Wash Madurai Jasmine and Mogra, a sulphate free shower wash, is infused with a natural cleansing agent, Reetha which deeply cleanses the skin. The Ultra-Rich Body Milk Madurai Jasmine & Mogra is formulated with burnt Cane Sugar, Beeswax and Apricot Oil to seal the moisture in the skin, for a supple and plump finish.

Price: Rs. 2375, available in stores and online

8. Crescina Enhanced HFSC & Anti-Hair Loss Complete Hair Therapy: The Complete Hair Therapy (Crescina Enhanced HFSC and Enhanced Anti-Hair Loss) is a cosmetic product for topical use that combines in a single package the two products. Crescina Enhanced HFSC (amber vials) is a topical dermo-cosmetic product to help support the health of the hair. The formulation is enriched with the HSSC Complex.

Price: Rs 14000, available at labosuisse.co.in

9. Home essential edits by House of Three: House of Three has put together a home essential gift guide to make your staying at home more beautiful and easy. From budget-friendly finds to big occasion blowouts, these are some perfect pieces, waiting to be picked! From adorable round teacups for your morning cuppa from Minimal Indian to hand embroidered cushion covers with intricately embroidered motifs by Aadhyam to honey oatmeal face wash from Bare Necessities.

Price: Starts at Rs 1000, available at houseofthreestudio.com

10. SQ nudies compact: Ladies, up the sass and radiate class with just a little dab of Stay Quirky's Nudies Compact powder. Startle all, through the day and night by smearing up this lustrous compact powder. Get ready to witness jaw-drops just at the sight of your incredibly flawless makeup. This sleek, polished, velvety compact is designed to be a girl's best companion.

Price: Rs. 299, available on Nykaa

11. The Face Shop sun cream: This is a 50+ PA+++ is a daily sun cream that blocks both UVA and UVB rays. It protects skin better and has less oiliness, making it suitable for everyday use.

Price: Rs. 1499, available on Nykaa.

12. Facial Cream by Kiehl's: Kiehl's India skin solutions are for women of all skin types. From the cult-classic Calmative Calendula Herbal Extract Toner to the beloved Midnight Recovery restorative toner Concentrate and the favourites of the replenishing fans like Avocado and Super Facial Creamy Eye Treatment with Cream, they have exactly what every female needs.

Price: From Rs.1,650, available online.

13. Drying Lotion by Mario Badescu: Known for its ability to help dry up surface blemishes overnight, the Drying Lotion by Mario Badescu is fast-acting, effective spot treatment, formulated with Salicylic Acid, Sulfur, and Zinc Oxide to help draw impurities from the skin and target pesky problems while you sleep.

Price: $17.00, available online.

14. Kay Beauty Matte Compact: It is a long-wearing formula that gives your base a flawless matte finish. Katrina has found the perfect way to #CoveritMatte, while keeping the skin camera-friendly, as well as heat and sweat resistant. Staying true to #makeupthatkares, the product is enriched with Avocado Butter, Mango Butter, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E, making it high on hydration, while the diverse 10 shades range is suitable for light, medium, tan, and deeper skin tones.

Price: Rs. 799, available on Nykaa online.

15. Asa Powder Foundation: The Asa Powder Foundation is enriched with vitamins and has a nourishing finish with Kokum Butter, Evening Primrose Oil and Argan Oil, which not only gives your skin great coverage but also absorbs the excess oil and keeps your skin beautifully hydrated. The products come in 6 different shades like Playful Pine Nuts, Sunny Nutmeg, Windy Wheat, Soothing Ginger, Sweet Apricot and Hazy Hazelnut for the modern Indian woman who is committed to living a well-informed and fast-paced life.

Price: Rs 1750 onwards, available on www.asabeauty.com, Nykaa and e-commerce retailer platforms

16. Plum BodyLovin' Feelin' Cherrific Shower n' Moisture Duo: Cherish yourself & yo' loved ones! A juicy burst of lush cherries is all you need to tell yourself or your peeps that you love them "cherry" much! With a super cute packaging, there couldn't be a sweeter treat than this duo with the Drivin' Me Cherry Shower Gel and Creme Body Lotion!

Price: Rs. 799, available online

17. Healthy Hydration Duo by Plum : Cleansing and deep nourishment filled with the goodness of Vitamin E for dry and combination skin The gift set contains E-Luminence Simply Supple Cleansing Balm (90g) and E-Luminence Deep Moisturizing Creme (50g).

Price: Rs 899 (on sale), available online and in stores

Fashion



1. White gold casual sneakers: Completed with perforated vamp, these white sneakers are light in weight, with extremely soft fit memory foam footbeds. It's comfort that shines on. Pair them up with blue denims that will help you give a classy look. Latest from bugatti's SS21 Collection- MUSE!

Price: Rs. 7999, available online

2. Shea Vashmere Jalmahal Votive, Ritu Kumar Home.

Price: Rs. 3,200, available at www.ritukumar.com

3. Mustard Yellow Printed Scarf, Label Ritu Kumar: This trendy printed scarf by veteran designer Ritu Kumar in mustard yellow colour is a perfect Women's Day gift for someone who like to collect and flaunt classic designer pieces.

Price: Rs. 2,700, available at www.ritukumar.com

4. Minimal diamond jewellery by Entice: The range is for the quintessential modern women.

Price: On request, available at www.entice.in

5. Armani Exchange watch: This sleek Armani Exchange watch features polished gold-tone indexes accent and a black sunray dial. Tip: Present this watch to someone who values versatility and is looking out for an essential for her wardrobe. You can't go wrong with this classic yet statement making piece with its black and gold tones.

Price: Rs 9,995, available online

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS

sj/lh/tb/pg/

