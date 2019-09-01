207 youths join Ladakh Scouts Regiment

Leh (Ladakh) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): To mark the entry of 207 well-trained soldiers into the Indian Army's Ladakh Scouts Regiment, a parade was held here on Sunday.

The parade took place at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre. The ceremony was conducted with the highest traditions of the Indian Army and was reviewed by Lieutenant General YK Joshi, AVSM.

A spectrum of civil and military dignitaries including war heroes of the regiment and parents of the recruits also attended the ceremony.Later the young soldiers hailing from all regions of Ladakh took the oath to serve the nation.Congratulating the young soldiers, Lt General Joshi said. "I congratulate them for the impressive parade and urge them to devote their life in service of the nation as proud soldiers of the Indian Army.""I also encourage the young soldiers to continue to strive hard in pursuit of excellence in all spheres and take a solemn vow to uphold the sovereignty of the nation against all odds in the true spirit signified by the ethos of the Indian Army."He also complimented the parents of the young soldiers on having motivated their wards to join the Regiment.The young riflemen were also awarded medals for their outstanding performance during the training. 'Gaurav Padaks' were presented to the proud parents, whose wards joined the Regiments as young soldiers.The parent of a soldier, Ramesh Thakur told ANI, "Since one year, my son had been under training and I feel really proud that my son will serve our country." (ANI)