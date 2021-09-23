20th anniversary of Durban Declaration's adoption: Racism is antithesis to spirit of humanity, says Tirumurti

New York [US], September 23 (ANI): Racism is the antithesis to the spirit of humanity and it is a negation of the Charter of the United Nations and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, said Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti on Wednesday (local time) at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) high-level meeting.



"Racism is the antithesis to the spirit of humanity. It is a negation of the Charter of the United Nations and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," Tirumurti said while speaking at the 76th session of the UNGA high-level meeting to commemorate 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration.

Commemorating the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA), the Ambassador also highlighted combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.

"Durban Declaration and Programme for Action provide a comprehensive framework and basis for combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance," added the Indian envoy.

He stressed on Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha - Truth and Non-violence that led to India's freedom.

"To resist colonialism and racial discrimination, Mahatma Gandhi forged the weapon of Satyagraha, that is Truth and Non-violence. With Truth and Non-violence as a weapon, he led India to freedom," said Tirumurti.

He said the Indian Constitution safeguards against racism and racial discrimination.

"Our nation rests on the principles of democracy, pluralism, equality and justice. The Indian Constitution enshrined safeguards against racism and racial discrimination," added Tirumurti.

He called on UN bodies to ensure that terrorism is not justified on any ground.

"We have seen how discrimination, racial or otherwise, is being used as an excuse to take up terrorism. We call on UN bodies to ensure that terrorism is not justified on any ground. State-sponsored terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism lead to disharmony against minorities," said Tirumurti.

He also slammed new forms of media that are amplifying racial hatred and discriminatory ideas.

"New forms of media have emerged as a platform for amplifying racial hatred and discriminatory ideas. We need to tackle infodemic with all our might to ensure social "cohesion," added Tirumurti.

"We reiterate our firm commitment to the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action and seek to adopt more effective measures to enhance its effective implementation," he added. (ANI)