20th Welcomhotel from ITC Hotels opens in Katra, targets pilgrims, adventure sport lovers

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The ITC Hotels brand Welcomhotel has launched its 20th address, an 83-room property in Katra, the town most popular among pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi temple. The new hotel is being projected as a destination for both religious and leisure travellers as well as adventure sport aficionados.

Located 45km from the Jammu airport, the hotel is on the foothills of the Trikuta mountains in Reasi district. It is also the base for people visiting Patnitop, the only hill station in Jammu where it is possible to experience snowfall in the winter.

Announcing the launch, Anil Chadha, COO, ITC Hotels, said, "Katra truly offers the best of enriching experiences for both pilgrims and leisure tourists." He added that ITC hotels follow the globally acknowledged DNV Platinum-certified WeAssure health and hygiene protocols so that travellers "enjoy their holiday with complete peace of mind."

A media release issued on the occasion highlighted the "quintessential ITC Hotels culinary experience with signature dishes on offer" at the WelcomCafe, which showcases "the best of this region's vegetarian cuisine on a platter". The ingredients, especially the famous Jammu 'rajma', are sourced from the local farming community to ensure they are fresh and seasonal.

The hotel will soon add a Kaya Kalp Spa, the wellness brand of ITC Hotels. Its other major offering is a "seamless banqueting space" spread out across 2,750 sq.ft. for both outdoor and indoor events, including weddings and family celebrations.

For adventure sport lovers, the release noted: "The thrill of rafting in the white waters of the Chenab is an unmissable experience. Katra has one of the best rafting stretches in the world -- 15km-long bordered by lush green surroundings. Adventure lovers throng this place for water sports activities and the mesmerising beauty."

