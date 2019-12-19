21 arrested from North-East Delhi for instigating violence amid protests against CAA

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): A total of 21 people have been arrested from Delhi's North-East area for allegedly fanning violence during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

According to the police, 12 people have been arrested from the Seelampur area, five from Jafrabad and four people from Dayal Pur.

Apart from that, as many as 39 people have been taken under preventive arrest by the cops in the morning today.



Section 144 has been imposed in the north-east area and Red Fort area to maintain law and order hours after a request by a Swaraj Abhiyan for a peaceful march against the CAA was denied by the police from Red Fort area to Shaheed Park, ITO for today.

Protests escalated in Delhi on Sunday over the CAA, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

