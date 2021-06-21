21 cases of Delta plus COVID variant found in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): As many as 21 cases of the Delta Plus Covid variant, the mutant version of the Delta variant have been found in Maharashtra, health minister Rajesh Tope informed on Monday.



He further informed that of the 21 cases, nine were reported from Jalgaon in Ratnagiri, seven were from Mumbai and one each from Palghar, Sindhudurg and Thane.

"Maharashtra has taken a decision regarding genomic sequencing and started the process of taking 100 samples from each district and CSIR and IGIB have been involved in this important process. NCDC is also cooperating. Since May 15, 7,500 samples have been taken and squeezed. In which about 21 cases of Delta Plus have been found," Tope said.

He further said that the vaccination status and travel history of the patients are being ascertained.

"Further action is being taken in these cases so that complete information of these index cases is being taken," he added.

The first case of the Delta plus variant was reported in a 64-year-old woman from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh who recovered under home isolation. (ANI)

