21 dead, 20 missing after severe floods hit Tennessee

Washington, Aug 23 (IANS) At least 21 people died and 20 others were reported missing after severe floods hit Humphreys County in the US state of Tennessee on August 21, authorities said.

"Today, we are trying to get a good evaluation picture," County Sheriff Chris Davis said on Sunday.

"The ones we have missing are mainly from the area of the greatest impact of the watcher when it first came up," Davis said, adding that "from children to elderly is what our deceased is ranging from".