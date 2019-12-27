21 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog in north India

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) At least 21 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to intense fog in several parts of northern India, railway officials said on Friday.

A senior Northern Railway official said that 21 trains were running late by over two to six-hours.

He said Jabalpur-New Delhi Mahakaushal Express was delayed by six hours, Rewa-Anand Vihar Express was delayed by over four hours and 15 minutes followed by Katihar-Amritsar Express, which was running behind schedule by over three hours and 30 minutes while the Malda-New Delhi Farakka Express was delayed by over three hours and 45 minutes.

Even Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express was running behind its schedule by three hours and 30 minutes and Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express was delayed by two and Chennai-New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express was also delayed by two hours. On Thursday, at least 25 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to fog. aks/skp/