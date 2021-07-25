21 Houthi rebels killed in Saudi-led airstrikes

"The airstrikes on Saturday hit the Iran-backed Houthi militia in several positions in Nati district, killing 21 and injuring 13 others... They were brought to the hospital in the province," the medics told Xinhua news agency.

Sanaa, July 25 (IANS) A total of 21 Houthi rebels were killed in airstrikes launched by the Saudi-led coalition on the militia group's positions in Yemen's central province of Al Bayda, according to medics.

Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported five airstrikes on Nati district late on Friday, without providing further details.

The district is a stronghold of the Houthi group.

Much of the province, about 268 km southeast of the capital Sanaa, is under the control of the group since 2014.

The Yemeni army backed by the Saudi-led coalition has advanced this month to several new strategic areas in the north and south of the province.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi's government.

