21 killed, 4 missing as heavy rain hits China

Beijing, Aug 13 (IANS) Twenty-one people were killed and four others missing as heavy rain lashed a township in China's Hubei province since the last 48 hours, local authorities said on Friday.

The Liulin township in Suixian county received total precipitation reaching 503 mm from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday, causing an average waterlogging depth of 3.5 meters, Xinhua news agency quoted the authorities as saying.