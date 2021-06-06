21 killed in Yemen explosion

Sanaa [Yemen], June 7 (ANI): At least 21 people were killed in a massive explosion in central Yemen on Monday.

Yemen's Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed said that the explosion at a gas station in the central city of Marib was the result of a missile and a drone attack by Houthi rebels, reported NHK World.



The government said the victims include a 5-year-old refugee girl and her father.

Earlier on Saturday, a total of 16 people were killed in a ballistic missile attack launched by the Houthi rebels against Yemen's oil-rich province of Marib.

A recent UN-brokered negotiation between Yemen's warring sides and other relevant parties has failed to produce any agreement of ceasefire.

The country has been mired in more than six years of civil war between the Saudi-backed government and Iran-supported Houthis.

Marib is the frontline of fierce fighting. Since the beginning of this year, Houthis have repeatedly carried out missile attacks in the city, reported NHK World. (ANI)

