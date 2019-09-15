21 people rescued in Andhra boat capsize, rescue operations to resume tomorrow

Devipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): As many as 21 people have been rescued from the tourist boat which capsized on Godavari river near Devipatnam in East Godavari district on Sunday, authorities have said.

Indian Navy officials said that rescue operations will resume on Monday, after it was called off due to low-light conditions.Out of the 21 people rescued, 15 are from Andhra Pradesh and the remaining seven from Hyderabad in Telangana.Earlier today, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) had informed that 11 people lost their lives when the boat ferrying 61 persons on board capsized in the river.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy among others condoled the demise of people in the tragic incident.Chief Minister Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for the bereaved families and asked for a complete report on the incident.All the boating services in the region have been suspended.Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed grief over the boat accident and spoke to Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam over the phone and enquired about the incident and relief operations. (ANI)