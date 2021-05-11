21 under-trial prisoners at Odisha's Udala Sub-jail test positive for COVID-19

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], May 11 (ANI): As many as 21 under-trial prisoners on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 at the Udala Sub-jail in Odisha's Mayurbhanj.



According to the Executive Officer of Udala NAC, Vidyadhar Dandapat, the prisoners who have tested positive are under isolation.

"Yesterday we came to know that 21 prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19. We are taking the best precautionary measures and those prisoners who have tested positive are being kept under isolation. We are also giving them proper medical treatment," said Dandapat.

"If needed, we will send the patients to the COVID care center," he added.

Meanwhile, Odisha registered 10,031 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the state health department said. The state also recorded 17 COVID-related deaths, taking the death toll to 2,197. (ANI)

