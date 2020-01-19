21-year old shows art creating optical illusion

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): A 21-year-old man from Dehradun practices an art that creates an attractive optical illusion by juggling the rings clockwise.

Vidhata Singh Jaura, who has been a semi-finalist from the reality show India's got talent has been performing many arts since 2016.



He also holds a degree from Trinity of London.

"I am performing bubble art, Puppetry and creating illusion using rings. I am learning many other and different arts too," he said.

"I have performed in Maharashtra, Chennai and Gujarat. People feel happy when they watch my show. I get appreciation what I do and it makes me one of a kind," he further added.

On asking about the son, father of artist said, "I feel proud when he perform on stage, I am also a artist and when my son performs I feel like I am performing." (ANI)

