210mn trees planted in Beijing in 40 yrs

Beijing, March 12 (IANS) Over 100 million people have participated in Beijing's voluntary afforestation campaign, planting a total of 210 million trees from 1980 to 2020, authorities said on Friday.

The forest coverage of the national capital rose from 12.83 per cent to 44.4 per cent during the period, with forest stock totalling 25.2 million cubic meters, according to information released by the Capital Greening Office.