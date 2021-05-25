212 armed forces veterans volunteer for Covid duty in Kashmir

The Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole, said that as many as 212 armed forces veterans have been deployed for Covid duty across the 10 districts in Kashmir.

Srinagar, May 25 (IANS) Over 200 armed forces veterans have volunteered for Covid duty in Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

Divided into teams, the volunteers include 191 persons deployed for general duty and 21 as medical staff at various hospitals and Covid-19 related mitigation facilities.

These volunteers have reported to the respective district collectors and were subsequently employed to augment the manpower at the district hospitals and for crowd control.

The Kashmir Division has a total of 8,308 ex-servicemen, out of which 1,412 have volunteered to come to the rescue of the already overburdened civil medical infrastructure.

--IANS

